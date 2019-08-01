16:26
PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to discuss use of water resources

Delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will discuss the implementation of the agreement on the joint use of water resources of Orto-Tokoi (Kasansai) reservoir in narrow and expanded formats. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov told journalists today.

According to him, the agenda of the negotiations includes a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including issues of delimitation and demarcation of the border, and development of bilateral economic relations.

«The agenda includes issues on determining the working order of checkpoints in our countries and the implementation of the agreement on the joint use of water resources of Orto-Tokoi reservoir. The Heads of Government of the two countries will discuss the full range of bilateral relations,» said Zhenish Razakov.

Recall, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrived in Kyrgyzstan with a working visit.

Orto-Tokoi water reservoir is located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. In the Soviet Union time, Kyrgyzstan allocated land for the construction of the reservoir, and it was built at the expense of the USSR budget. In October 2017, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on the interstate use of Orto-Tokoi (Kasansai) reservoir.

According to the document, the Uzbek side takes part in financing the operation and maintenance of the reservoir in proportion to the volume of water received.
