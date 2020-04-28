09:49
Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov left under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended a measure of restraint to the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergencies Duishenkul Chotonov yesterday. Their lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the term of the trial itself, as well as the sanction, was extended until June 27.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.
