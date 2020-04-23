10:43
USD 80.40
EUR 87.32
RUB 1.04
English

Government allows foreign specialists to enter Kyrgyzstan

Conditions for entry of foreign specialists into Kyrgyzstan have been created. Press service of the State Migration Service reported.

The corresponding order was issued by the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

The state service notes that foreign specialists will be able to come to the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of quotas for labor migration set for 2020.

«This decision is caused by the fact that a number of joint ventures and companies have difficulties in continuing their work due to impossibility of inviting foreign specialists,» the State Migration Service stressed.

Exceptions for entry of this category of workers were made on the basis of appeals from the relevant sectoral state bodies of Kyrgyzstan.

 «Conditions for observation of arriving foreign specialists will be created at the expense of the inviting organizations and the enterprises in strict accordance with the procedure set by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the state service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/150874/
views: 112
Print
Related
Foreigners-beggars to be expelled from Bishkek
Popular
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan
48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan
23 April, Thursday
10:41
Coronavirus confirmed in 19 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 631 cases in total Coronavirus confirmed in 19 more people in Kyrgyzstan,...
10:36
Doctors from Poland evaluate tactics of treatment of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Government allows foreign specialists to enter Kyrgyzstan
09:52
Three charter flights planned to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from the UAE
09:44
40-year-old woman killed in Jalal-Abad
22 April, Wednesday
17:50
Damage to farmers of Kyrgyzstan from frosts amounted to over 300 mln soms
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten control in border areas
17:09
Family members of another FMC No. 17 doctor contract COVID-19
16:59
Price hike for socially important food products not expected in Kyrgyzstan