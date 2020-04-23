Government allows foreign specialists to enter Kyrgyzstan

Conditions for entry of foreign specialists into Kyrgyzstan have been created. Press service of the State Migration Service reported.

The corresponding order was issued by the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

The state service notes that foreign specialists will be able to come to the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of quotas for labor migration set for 2020.

«This decision is caused by the fact that a number of joint ventures and companies have difficulties in continuing their work due to impossibility of inviting foreign specialists,» the State Migration Service stressed.

Exceptions for entry of this category of workers were made on the basis of appeals from the relevant sectoral state bodies of Kyrgyzstan.

«Conditions for observation of arriving foreign specialists will be created at the expense of the inviting organizations and the enterprises in strict accordance with the procedure set by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the state service said.