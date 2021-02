More than 20,000 foreign citizens were registered in Kyrgyzstan in January. The State Registration Service (SRS) reported.

According to the state service, 21,328 foreign citizens and stateless persons were registered in the country within a month, 11,191 of them are natives of Russia, and 1,426 are from Kazakhstan.

«The period of temporary stay of the Russians and Kazakhstanis in the Kyrgyz Republic should not exceed 30 calendar days,» the SRS said.