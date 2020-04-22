SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev refuses to go to court for unknown reasons

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported that the state of health of the former President Almazbek Atambayev is satisfactory and no complaints have been received from him.

The committee said: Atambayev is under round-the-clock supervision of doctors. «However, for unknown reasons, today, on April 22, he refused to participate in the trial,» the SCNS stressed.

Earlier, official representative of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, told that Almazbek Atambayev was not delivered to today’s trial of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 — he became ill.

There are 19 defendants in the case. The former president Almazbek Atambayev is in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS. Ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former deputies Ravshan Dzheenbekov and Meerbek Miskenbaev, ex-employee of the Ninth Service Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as Atambayev’s supporters — Farkhat Baabiev, Kanat Osmonaliev, Kurmanbek uulu Rinat, Marat Shamenov, Rysbek uulu Karypbek and Nooruz Kapar uulu are in the pretrial detention center 1.

The deputies Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, as well as the official representative of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, are under house arrest.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.