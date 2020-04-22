16:25
USD 79.72
EUR 86.40
RUB 1.05
English

SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev refuses to go to court for unknown reasons

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported that the state of health of the former President Almazbek Atambayev is satisfactory and no complaints have been received from him.

The committee said: Atambayev is under round-the-clock supervision of doctors. «However, for unknown reasons, today, on April 22, he refused to participate in the trial,» the SCNS stressed.

Earlier, official representative of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, told that Almazbek Atambayev was not delivered to today’s trial of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 — he became ill.

There are 19 defendants in the case. The former president Almazbek Atambayev is in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS. Ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former deputies Ravshan Dzheenbekov and Meerbek Miskenbaev, ex-employee of the Ninth Service Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as Atambayev’s supporters — Farkhat Baabiev, Kanat Osmonaliev, Kurmanbek uulu Rinat, Marat Shamenov, Rysbek uulu Karypbek and Nooruz Kapar uulu are in the pretrial detention center 1.

The deputies Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, as well as the official representative of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, are under house arrest.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.
link: https://24.kg/english/150826/
views: 96
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminary hearing on Koi-Tash
Koi-Tash case: Almazbek Atambayev intends to participate in court hearing
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes book in pretrial detention center
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev sends 15 letters from pretrial detention center
Employees of National Center for Torture Prevention visit Atambayev
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to get acquainted with Koi-Tash events materials
Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case: Former president’s children and wife allowed to visit him
Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts
Popular
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan
48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
22 April, Wednesday
16:16
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 70 tyiyns in Kyrg...
16:00
Domestic violence grows by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
15:17
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev refuses to go to court for unknown reasons
15:06
Doctors fighting spread of coronavirus accommodated in hotels
14:59
Kyrgyzstan gains one position in World Press Freedom Index 2020