Planting of a flower arrangement in the form of clock began on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

At least 27 Tazalyk employees are involved in the work.

«Traditionally, citizens and guests of the capital can read exact time on the flower clock. The flower arrangement will be composed of nine varieties of flowers: ageratum, salvia, marigold, alyssum, coleus and others. There are about 15,000 of them in general,» the City Hall told.

First spring tulips are replaced by annual flowers on other flower beds of the city. In total, over one million annual flowers of 18 species and varieties will decorate the city this year.