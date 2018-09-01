12:16
Flower Kumys composition set up in Bishkek

Flower Kumys composition appeared in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Bishkekelenhoz Municipal Enterprise completed the installation of the flower composition on Zhumabek Street between Shopokov and Gogol Streets.

The composition represents a vessel for the national drink kumys and two bowls located on its sides.

The jar is decorated with white and red flowers. According to the Chief Agronomist Elnura Zholdosheva, white color was chosen not by chance, it symbolizes the national drink kumys, which the jar and bowls are filled with.

Totally, there have been installed 250 containers with these flowers.
