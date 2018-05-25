15:22
New flower compositions to appear on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

Ala-Too square in the capital is being decorated with new floral compositions. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Flower compositions in the form of butterflies and flowerbeds will be located next to the picture gallery at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Erkindik Boulevard.

Salvia, tagetes (yellow, red), ageratum, alyssum, coleus and sedum were used in the compositions.

Earlier, employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise planted a flower composition in the form of clock that show Bishkek time.
