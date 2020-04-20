Unknown people do shooting at roadblock in Arashan village

Unknown people did a shooting at a checkpoint in Arashan village. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On April 18, dispatch center of Alamedin district police department received a call about shooting at a roadblock located in Arashan village.

Investigators found out at the scene that the unknown (9-10 people) tried to drive through the roadblock on quads. But members of voluntary people’s patrol, who were on duty at the roadblock, prevented them. Then the violators, provoking the conflict, took out a weapon, shot several times in the air, and then, having dispersed the members of voluntary people’s patrol, disappeared. They are wanted.

The fact was registered under Article 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have begun, and examinations have been commissioned.