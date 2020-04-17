17:32
USD 80.01
EUR 87.11
RUB 1.07
English

World Health Organization hands over batch of test kits to Kyrgyzstan

The World Health Organization has donated 64 PCR test kits for conducting 6,720 tests for COVID-19. WHO office reports.

The test kits will be used for screening studies and confirmation of positive COVID-19 results obtained using PCR tests from other manufacturers.

This batch is the third one provided to the Ministry of Health as humanitarian aid; 2,600 test kits have been delivered to the country through WHO in February and March.

WHO notes that tests for COVID-19 should be carried out by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method with reverse transcription. WHO recommends this diagnostic method, since up to date it is the most accurate and reliable method of diagnosis of COVID-19 viral infection. It can detect even a very small amount of the virus RNA in human biological material and helps to detect the disease at an early stage.

Up to date, there are 489 cases of coronavirus in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/150432/
views: 37
Print
Related
WHO: Measurement of temperature to prevent coronavirus is not effective
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
WHO recognizes Kyrgyzstan as rubella-free country
WHO Doctor Tasnim Atatrah worried about air pollution in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces new immunization registration system
6,000 people die every year from tobacco consumption in Kyrgyzstan
7,000 schoolchildren to be examined in Kyrgyzstan
Diabetes incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Health preparing for influenza epidemic
Kyrgyzstan among countries with low breastfeeding rates
Popular
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 April, Friday
17:19
World Health Organization hands over batch of test kits to Kyrgyzstan World Health Organization hands over batch of test kits...
16:50
Embassy of China in Kyrgyzstan comments on China threat theory
15:51
4-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15:41
10,000 Kyrgyzstanis left without money, job in Moscow, Moscow Oblast
15:20
Kyrgyz businessmen to be able to export masks and respirators to EAEU