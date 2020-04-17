World Health Organization hands over batch of test kits to Kyrgyzstan

The World Health Organization has donated 64 PCR test kits for conducting 6,720 tests for COVID-19. WHO office reports.

The test kits will be used for screening studies and confirmation of positive COVID-19 results obtained using PCR tests from other manufacturers.

This batch is the third one provided to the Ministry of Health as humanitarian aid; 2,600 test kits have been delivered to the country through WHO in February and March.

WHO notes that tests for COVID-19 should be carried out by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method with reverse transcription. WHO recommends this diagnostic method, since up to date it is the most accurate and reliable method of diagnosis of COVID-19 viral infection. It can detect even a very small amount of the virus RNA in human biological material and helps to detect the disease at an early stage.

Up to date, there are 489 cases of coronavirus in the country.