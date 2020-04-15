13:42
Kubatbek Boronov asks to tighten epidemiological control in Bishkek

State and local government bodies need to step up efforts on prevention of spread of coronavirus. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov stated at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«Local authorities have to continue identification of contact persons and their testing. It is necessary to continue hard work in all areas: ensuring food security, conducting spring field works, providing targeted assistance to citizens in need and other important issues,» the official said.

Kubatbek Boronov also called on the relevant authorities to step up work on complying with the curfew and restricting movement of citizens without justified reasons.

The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that special attention should be paid to control over the epidemiological situation in Bishkek.

The relevant authorities were obligated to provide with appropriate human and laboratory resources, continue sanitation of public places, and restrict movement of citizens and transport.

The Republican Emergency Response Center urged Kyrgyzstanis to comply with social isolation requirements and not leave their houses.
