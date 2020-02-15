Bishkek officials fall asleep during speech by Kubatbek Boronov

Officials of the government and city services fell asleep at the board meeting of the Bishkek City Hall during a speech by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov yesterday. Photos of napping civil servants were posted on social media by a user Semetei Amanbekov.

The First Deputy Prime Minister raised very relevant topics — ecology in Bishkek, grades of school students, discipline of teachers. He also told about the need to determine the exact boundaries of the capital and much more.

But the speech of the Deputy Prime Minister did not inspire those present, some of whom fell asleep during it.