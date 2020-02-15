10:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek officials fall asleep during speech by Kubatbek Boronov

Officials of the government and city services fell asleep at the board meeting of the Bishkek City Hall during a speech by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov yesterday. Photos of napping civil servants were posted on social media by a user Semetei Amanbekov.

The First Deputy Prime Minister raised very relevant topics — ecology in Bishkek, grades of school students, discipline of teachers. He also told about the need to determine the exact boundaries of the capital and much more.

But the speech of the Deputy Prime Minister did not inspire those present, some of whom fell asleep during it.
link: https://24.kg/english/143719/
views: 78
Print
Related
Vice Prime Minister not rule out that Safe City sabotaged by officials
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
10:23
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg
10:17
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
09:46
Household visits used in Kyrgyzstan for child abuse prevention
09:31
Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall
09:18
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs, traffic police and courts as most corrupt
14 February, Friday
17:40
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
17:33
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu remanded in custody
17:05
11,500 new jobs created in Bishkek
16:47
Kyrgyzstan to punish for organized crime groups financing