Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Brothers Matraimov transfer 10 million soms

The Ismail Matraimov Foundation has transferred 10 million soms to the account for fight against coronavirus. Deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov posted on Facebook.

«The Ismail Matraimov Foundation assists with medical equipment, and those in need — with food and face masks. In addition, we have transferred 10 million soms to the state anti-coronavirus account. We express hope that the assistance and means provided by us will give results in the fight against coronavirus,» the deputy posted.

Earlier, businessman Omurbek Babanov has transferred 3 million soms to the account. Another million soms has been transferred by Besh Sary LLC, which belongs to a deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev. Another MP, Marlen Mamataliev, together with Aichurek Central Department Store has transferred 1.5 million soms to the account of the Cabinet of Ministers.
