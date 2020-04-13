11:25
Benefit concert in support of healthcare workers to take place on April 18

As part of supporting healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic, a global benefit concert will take place live on April 18 under the slogan: «The One World: Together at Home.» The initiative to support physicians who are now at the front in the fight against the new disease belongs to the international advocacy group Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

It will be possible to learn about the personal experience of doctors, nurses and families from around the world during the concert.

"The concert will be broadcast live on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS, iHeartMedia channels and on the platforms of the Canadian company Bell Media.

On Sunday, April 19, BBC One channel will broadcast this concert for all countries of the world. Such stars as Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and many others will take part in the concert.
