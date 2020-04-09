Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan hands over 1,000 protective suits to Bishkek doctors

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan handed over personal protective equipment — 1,000 protective suits — to the capital’s mobile medical teams of the City Health Department.

According to the organization, the special equipment was made in Turkey, it has all the relevant certificates and guarantees of quality.

According to the Executive Director of the Foundation, Shamil Ibragimov, an emergency fund of $ 100,000 was created earlier, which includes supply of medical equipment and other protective equipment.

Doctors of the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital also received 500 protective suits from Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the Foundation assisted the Ministry of Labor and Social Development — 4,000 medical gloves, almost 3,000 shoe covers, 1,000 liters of antiseptic and 10 protective overalls were purchased. Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan also purchased 10,000 medical gloves, the same number of shoe covers, 1,000 liters of antiseptic and 30 special protective suits for institutions of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan.