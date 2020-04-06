Disinfection tunnels installed in Bishkek

Disinfection tunnels are installed in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The disinfection installations for vehicles and pedestrians were developed and presented to the city by metropolitan entrepreneurs.

«Two booths are installed at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital: one for transport and ambulances, the second — for pedestrians. A disinfection tunnel consumes one liter of liquid per hour on average. Its composition — ethyl alcohol, water and glycerin — is harmless to humans, chlorine is added to antiseptics for vehicles,» the City Hall noted.

According to the developers, the total cost of two tunnels is about 1.5 million soms.