17:40
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provided assistance to the social institutions of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and institutions of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan. The Foundation reported.

As part of the support for the government of Kyrgyzstan in countering coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the foundation transferred assistance to the ministry totaling more than 355,000 soms and the State Penitentiary Service – 458,400 soms.

At least 4,000 medical gloves, almost 3,000 shoe covers, 1,000 liters of antiseptics and 10 protective overalls have been purchased for the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

At least 17 social inpatient institutions work in the system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, where 2,394 people are kept, including 736 elderly and people with disabilities, 1,658 people with disabilities with psychoneurological diagnoses, 423 of them are children.     

At least 10,000 medical gloves were purchased for the State Penitentiary Service, as well as the same number of shoe covers, 1,000 liters of antiseptics and 30 special protective suits.

As of today, more than 9,000 people are kept in the facilities of the State Penitentiary Service.

Funds transferred to the service will be directed to the needs of the central hospital of the penitentiary system (institution No. 47), prison colony No. 10 in Jalal-Abad and the hospital of the State Penitentiary Service.

Recall, Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has formed an emergency fund of $ 100,000 to support the efforts of state agencies and civic organizations to take immediate measures to combat the spread of coronavirus and reduce the negative consequences of the epidemic in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/148829/
views: 53
Print
Related
Soros Foundation hands over ventilator to Infectious Diseases Hospital
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan forms $ 100,000 fund to fight against coronavirus
About 90,000 Kyrgyzstanis suffer from mental illnesses
Bishkek repeatedly hosts Street Theatre Festival
Kyrgyzstan to host 1st forum of cities
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
17:29
1.8 million people may be left without work due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 1.8 million people may be left without work due to cor...
17:22
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions
16:45
Decline in exports, imports and money transfers expected in Kyrgyzstan
16:15
Vehicles allocated for transportation of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilators