Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provided assistance to the social institutions of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and institutions of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan. The Foundation reported.

As part of the support for the government of Kyrgyzstan in countering coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the foundation transferred assistance to the ministry totaling more than 355,000 soms and the State Penitentiary Service – 458,400 soms.

At least 4,000 medical gloves, almost 3,000 shoe covers, 1,000 liters of antiseptics and 10 protective overalls have been purchased for the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

At least 17 social inpatient institutions work in the system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, where 2,394 people are kept, including 736 elderly and people with disabilities, 1,658 people with disabilities with psychoneurological diagnoses, 423 of them are children.

At least 10,000 medical gloves were purchased for the State Penitentiary Service, as well as the same number of shoe covers, 1,000 liters of antiseptics and 30 special protective suits.

As of today, more than 9,000 people are kept in the facilities of the State Penitentiary Service.

Funds transferred to the service will be directed to the needs of the central hospital of the penitentiary system (institution No. 47), prison colony No. 10 in Jalal-Abad and the hospital of the State Penitentiary Service.

Recall, Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has formed an emergency fund of $ 100,000 to support the efforts of state agencies and civic organizations to take immediate measures to combat the spread of coronavirus and reduce the negative consequences of the epidemic in the republic.