USAID allocates 66 million soms to combat coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

USAID has allocated 66 million soms to fight against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Embassy, funds were allocated to three specialized organizations to increase the ability of the Kyrgyz Republic to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

«The focus will be on infection control, virus prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment and public awareness. These priority areas and activities were developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Embassy noted.

The first recipient of the grant is the World Health Organization (WHO). Its employees will focus on coordination, clinical training, laboratories, epidemiological surveillance and personal protective equipment.

The second recipient is the Local Health Systems Strengthening Program, implemented by Abt Associates. The assistance will be directed to the prevention and control of infections, monitoring and active detection of cases of the disease. If necessary, the program may purchase additional medicines to combat the virus.

The third recipient is the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Assistance will focus on informing the public about measures to avoid the virus, community preparedness and contact tracing for those who may have been exposed to the virus.

The Embassy added that this emergency aid package complements the delivery of personal protective equipment previously handed over by USAID to the Health Ministry.

«This assistance is part of the efforts of the U.S. government around the world to strengthen the capacity of partner countries to prevent and control the threats of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, and pandemics like COVID-19,» the Embassy said.