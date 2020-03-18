Orthodox church cancels services due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

All services in the Orthodox churches of Kyrgyzstan have been canceled from today on. Assistant Secretary of the eparchy for Public Affairs, Archpriest Aleksey Syromyatnikov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, previously, there was a restriction on the number of people in the service. But today afternoon, the head of the Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan eparchy, Bishop Daniil canceled all church services.

The day before, the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan suspended Friday prayers in all mosques of the country.