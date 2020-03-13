13:51
Scandal in Trade Unions’ Federation: Acting Chairperson appointed

Ryskul Babaeva was appointed an Acting Chairperson of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. Members of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan told at a press conference today.

According to them, at present, despite a scandal and attempts by the former head Mirbek Asanakunov to paralyze the activities of the federation, work is ongoing.

«There has been no such a scandal and violations since creation of the country’s trade unions themselves. This is outrageous,» Ryskul Babaeva said.

Members of the Council advise Mirbek Asanakunov to act within the framework of the law and prove his innocence in court.

«Mirbek Asanakunov and his wife, deputy of the Parliament, Gulkan Moldobekova, do not want to recognize the decision of the members of the Federation Council and continue arbitrariness. We ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev to pay attention to the current situation in the federation,» they said.

Earlier, Mirbek Asanakunov was accused of forgery of documents. The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit. The decision was made due to the fact that such disputes are settled out of court.

On February 5, at a meeting of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions — the highest governing body of the Federation — a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of its chairman.
