15:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, March 12:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 96, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 34 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/146298/
views: 57
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 2 times in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in some districts of Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to rain
High air pollution rates in Bishkek explained by broken sensor
Air pollution level in Bishkek rises to harmful
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Air pollution level rises in all districts of Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs
12 March, Thursday
14:52
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 peo...
14:44
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
14:29
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
14:25
Death rate among HIV-positive children decreases in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
Kyrgyzstanis win 17 gold medals at Dance Tournament in Moscow