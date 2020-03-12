15:02
Kyrgyzstan starts enclosing its forest plantations

It is planned to restore forest plantations on the territory of more than 2,000 hectares in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

About 1,000 hectares are planted forest, 800 hectares are fruit and berry orchards, as well as plantations of fast-growing species that are aimed at improving the ecological state of the environment and the socio-economic situation in rural areas.

«In order to protect against cattle grazing and ensure natural regeneration of forests, it is planned to enclose some green areas with a total of more than 1,100 hectares. This work has been completed in the pilot Aksy, At-Bashi forestry. At least 18,600 seedlings have been planted,» the state agency said.

Officials told that these measures would increase forest-covered areas, protect forests from grazing, and preserve biodiversity in the regions of the republic. The work is carried out with the technical support of the project «Integrated Forest Ecosystem Management for the Kyrgyz Republic,» funded by the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility.
