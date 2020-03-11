Dastan Bekeshev offers to ban business trips of deputies due to coronavirus

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev proposed to ban business trips of deputies due to the spread of coronavirus in the world. He made the proposal at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, such measures are being taken by the parliaments of many countries in the world.

«Some deputies are in Germany, there are cases of the virus. They will have to be quarantined upon return. We stopped excursions to Parliament because of the coronavirus, maybe we will suspend the trips,» he said.

According to the Speaker Dastan Dzhumabekov, the Parliament follows recommendations of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and spread of coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«If deputies go on business trips, we recommend abandoning them,» he said.