Hospitals and polyclinics of Kyrgyzstan not work today

Family Medicine Centers and hospitals of Kyrgyzstan are closed today, on March 9. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

March 9 is a working day in Kyrgyzstan, although March 8, International Women’s Day, fell on Sunday. This is stated in the government decree on transfer of days off, signed in December 2019.

According to the document, a day off (announced as a day off, since the holiday fell on a non-working day) on March 9 was transferred to a working day on January 3.

The Ministry of Health explained that polyclinics and hospitals work according to the calendar. Doctors had no days off during the long New Year holidays.