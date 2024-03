February 25 will be a working day in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on transfer of days off in 2023, Kyrgyzstanis had long New Year holidays, and working days were moved to the weekends.

So, on February 25, citizens will have to work for January 4.

The document applies to employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises financed from the state budget, working according to a five-day work week schedule.