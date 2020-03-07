11:47
All schools in Kyrgyzstan to be covered by hot meals by 2023

It is planned to cover all schools in Kyrgyzstan by a hot meal program by 2023. The Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, organization of hot lunches for primary school students is one of the priorities.

According to Maria Kushubakova, Specialist in Hygiene of Children and Adolescents at the Disease Prevention Department and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, canteens worked at only about 10 percent of schools, mainly urban ones, until 2010. As of today, hot meals are provided at 60 percent of schools. The menu includes cereals, soups, salads, kompots.

«Those schools, which have problems with supply of clean drinking water or lack infrastructure, a glass of milk / kompot with a bun or cookies is provided. Hot meals are not allowed in such conditions,» she said.
