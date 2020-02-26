Education Ministry: Products supplied to schools of Kyrgyzstan are certified

Food products supplied to some schools in Kyrgyzstan through MercyCorps organization are certified and do not contain chemical additives. Chief Specialist of the Ministry of Education Nazgul Musaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, all products (enriched flour, rice, oil and peas) undergo a thorough examination.

«When products arrive in the country, we check them at the Customs and make a special conclusion, according to which they can be delivered to schools in the country. Parents should not worry about their quality. As of today, this organization helps 511 schools not only with food, it repairs canteens, equips them. At least 75 percent of schools throughout Kyrgyzstan are provided with hot meals,» she said.

Nazgul Musaeva added that representatives of the Ministry of Education would go to the school in Dmitrievka village (Chui region) next week, where the parents of first-graders refused hot meals from MercyCorps, and would hold an explanatory conversation.

Recall, parents of the rural school students refused free hot meals. Pressure was exerted on a teacher. According to her, first-graders’ parents are concerned that the products may be genetically modified.