Almost 60 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan provided with hot meals

Almost 60 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan have hot meals for students. UN WFP Country Director Andrea Bagnoli said at a meeting with the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov.

According to the press service of the ministry, Kanybek Isakov noted that expansion of the school meals program was a priority for the ministry. According to him, more than 200,000 elementary school students get hot meals as of today.

The minister added that the ministry, together with other bodies and partners, would continue to raise school nutrition standards and train cooks to provide all students with balanced hot lunches by 2022.

Andrea Bagnoli added that about 100 more schools have introduced hot meals in the new academic year.