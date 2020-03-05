14:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution level in Bishkek rises to harmful

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, March 5:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 116, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 43 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/145581/
views: 87
Print
Related
High air pollution rates in Bishkek explained by broken sensor
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Air pollution level rises in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek close to norm
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner after rain
Air pollution close to norm in most of Bishkek districts
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner after rain
Permissible air pollution level exceeded many times in all Bishkek districts
Popular
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
5 March, Thursday
13:50
Kyrgyzstan - partly free country Kyrgyzstan - partly free country
13:08
High air pollution rates in Bishkek explained by broken sensor
13:00
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 95,000 people
12:52
Family of Kyrgyzstanis arrived from South Korea to be discharged
12:43
Air pollution level in Bishkek rises to harmful