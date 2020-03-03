13:22
Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminary hearing on Koi-Tash

Preliminary hearing of a criminal case on events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019 begins today in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

According to SDPK Political Council, Almazbek Atambayev confirmed the day before that he personally intended to participate in the hearing.

Despite the state of health, I will take part in the court hearing on this criminal case.

Almazbek Atambayev

The former head of state is the main person involved in the high-profile case. The trial will be chaired by a Judge Marat Sydykov. He conducts a trial of a criminal case on the repair of the Historical Museum, where former prime minister Sapar Isakov is one of the defendants.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.
