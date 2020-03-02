Moldavians engaged in smuggling for 7 years arrested in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained citizens of the Republic of Moldova who, in 2013, in collusion with officials of authorized state bodies of Kyrgyzstan, under the guise of providing postal services on behalf of a private operator of a commercial organization, created a stable corruption scheme for smuggling tobacco products from Tajikistan and Kazakhstan into the country for subsequent sending them to the USA, Canada and Western European countries without payment of due fees. Press center of the state committee reported.

It was found out that foreign citizens, using the status of the designated postal operator of the Kyrgyz Republic, organized a channel for illegal sending of goods to other countries directly from the PRC that is also a violation of the regulations of the Universal Postal Union, member of which is Kyrgyzstan.

During searches in an office and warehouse of their company, a batch of tobacco products without excise stamps of the Kyrgyz Republic for more than 6 million soms was found and seized, as well as cash in the amount of $ 250,000 and 620,000 soms.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings are registered under Article 228 (Manufacture of products subject to compulsory excise duty without excise stamps) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.

An investigation is underway.