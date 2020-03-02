11:29
Sport Awards 2019: Raiymbek Matraimov named the best sponsor

Annual Sport Awards were handed in Bishkek according to the results of 2019.

The prizes are awarded to domestic athletes for outstanding achievements in professional activities, as well as to people who have made a significant contribution to the development and promotion of sports.

The event was held for the sixth time. The best were named in the nominations «The Best Athlete in Olympic Sports», «The Best Athlete in National Sports», «The Best Athlete», «The Best Team», «The Best Athlete Among People with Disabilities», «Breakthrough of the Year.»

The organizing committee also announced additional nominations «Best Sponsor» and «Best Federation.»

According to the results of online voting, the former deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was recognized the best sponsor. But he did not attend the event.

Recall, the Matraimov brothers previously created an EREM sports club. They also sponsor the Osh futsal team and other sports.
