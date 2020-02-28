Kyrgyzstan to cultivate crops on 745,000 hectares in 2020

Crops will be cultivated on 745,000 hectares of land in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov told at a meeting of Parliament.

Cultivation of potatoes is expected to be reduced. In general, the official noted, the total area under cultivation will be 1,290 million hectares. Kubatbek Boronov assured that fertilizers, fuel and lubricants will be allocated uninterruptedly for spring field work. At least 341 units of equipment are ready for operation.

About 64 million soms are subsidies for seed farms.

«There will be no interruption in supply with irrigation water. The volume of water in Toktogul water reservoir is lower than predicted, but everything is at the proper level in the remaining water reservoirs,» Kubatbek Boronov said.