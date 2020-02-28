10:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to cultivate crops on 745,000 hectares in 2020

Crops will be cultivated on 745,000 hectares of land in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov told at a meeting of Parliament.

Cultivation of potatoes is expected to be reduced. In general, the official noted, the total area under cultivation will be 1,290 million hectares. Kubatbek Boronov assured that fertilizers, fuel and lubricants will be allocated uninterruptedly for spring field work. At least 341 units of equipment are ready for operation.

About 64 million soms are subsidies for seed farms.

«There will be no interruption in supply with irrigation water. The volume of water in Toktogul water reservoir is lower than predicted, but everything is at the proper level in the remaining water reservoirs,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/144998/
views: 57
Print
Related
679,100 hectares of land sown with spring crops in Kyrgyzstan
Over 96,000 hectares of pastures, crops destroyed by locusts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
28 February, Friday
10:12
Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cameras in trolleybuses Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cam...
10:02
Vladimir Putin tells about planned events within Cross-year
09:47
Kyrgyzstan to cultivate crops on 745,000 hectares in 2020
09:22
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
27 February, Thursday
17:54
Two more kindergartens to open in Osh city before the end of March
17:13
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
16:39
Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work
16:13
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district
16:01
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow