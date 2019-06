In general, 679,100 hectares of land were sown with spring crops in Kyrgyzstan that is 2.3 percent more than last year. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

The area of ​​perennial noncover grasses increased by 35 percent, spring barley — by 6.7 percent, spring wheat — by 1.6 percent, corn for grain — by 1.4 percent, and vegetables — by 10.1 percent.

At the same time, planting of potatoes and sowing of leguminous, oilseeds, melons and gourds, sugar beet continues in the regions.