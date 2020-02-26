11:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Law on election threshold of 9 percent signed by Almazbek Atambayev

The Constitutional Law on Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which set a nine-percent election threshold, was signed even before the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov took office. Press service of the head of state reports.

It is specified that, in accordance with the Constitutional Law on Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, the 9 percent threshold was spelled out in the amendments to the mentioned document. The changes were adopted by Parliament in 2017. On June 5 of the same year, the amended bill was signed by the head of state.

Almazbek Atambayev was the president in 2017.

The set threshold of 9 percent and the amount of deposit in the elections to the Parliament caused a lot of controversy. Experts called these points failing and playing into the hands of oligarchs. Last Thursday, speaking in Parliament, Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly touched on the subject of the election threshold and said that, as discussions had shown, parties were not ready to overcome 9 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/144754/
views: 62
Print
Related
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
26 February, Wednesday
11:03
Air pollution close to norm in most of Bishkek districts Air pollution close to norm in most of Bishkek district...
10:51
Education Ministry: Products supplied to schools of Kyrgyzstan are certified
10:30
Law on election threshold of 9 percent signed by Almazbek Atambayev
10:12
Indictment on events in Koi-Tash consists of 491 pages
09:51
Long-haul truck drivers isolated in China return to Kyrgyzstan
25 February, Tuesday
19:17
Electricity rates not to change in Kyrgyzstan until the end of 2020
19:08
Energy industry of Kyrgyzstan may get into crisis due to debts
18:59
Taekwondo athletes from Osh win 12 medals in Almaty
18:52
Review of Azimzhan Askarov’s case postponed to April