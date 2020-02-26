Law on election threshold of 9 percent signed by Almazbek Atambayev

The Constitutional Law on Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which set a nine-percent election threshold, was signed even before the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov took office. Press service of the head of state reports.

It is specified that, in accordance with the Constitutional Law on Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, the 9 percent threshold was spelled out in the amendments to the mentioned document. The changes were adopted by Parliament in 2017. On June 5 of the same year, the amended bill was signed by the head of state.

Almazbek Atambayev was the president in 2017.

The set threshold of 9 percent and the amount of deposit in the elections to the Parliament caused a lot of controversy. Experts called these points failing and playing into the hands of oligarchs. Last Thursday, speaking in Parliament, Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly touched on the subject of the election threshold and said that, as discussions had shown, parties were not ready to overcome 9 percent.