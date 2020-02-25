15:28
Kazakhstan plans to complain about Kyrgyzstan to WTO

Kazakhstan intends to inform in the near future that the norms of the national legislation of the neighboring country do not comply with the principles of the World Trade Organization. The Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova stated. Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

According to her, Kazakhstan intends to file an appeal in the near future. A series of meetings of the committees of the World Trade Organization will take place in March, and neighbors will submit complaints within their framework.

«We are surprised at the claims that Kyrgyzstan filed against Kazakhstan. At the same time, we are preparing a couple of appeals to the WTO on inconsistency of the national legislation of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan a little «anticipated» our appeal, let’s say so. But their claims were poorly substantiated,» Zhanel Kushukova said.
