New building to be constructed in Tokmok for Unaa institution

A new building will be built in Tokmok for the Chui-Kemin branch of the State Center for Vehicle and Driver Registration. The Presidential Affairs Department reported.

The project will be implemented to improve the quality of government services and enhance the conditions for serving citizens.

Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, and Tynychbek Saidov, director of the center, visited the city and reviewed the situation. Approximately one hectare of land is planned to be allocated for construction.