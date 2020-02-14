Ambassador Azimbek Beknazarov leaves for Malaysia

Azimbek Beknazarov left for Malaysia. His son Ruslan posted on Facebook.

He noted that his father would definitely make a change in the Kyrgyz-Malaysian relations.

«Our family has gone through so many trials. We have not broken and we will not break,» Ruslan Beknazarov posted.

Related news Ex-Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov becomes Ambassador to Malaysia

Azimbek Beknazarov was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia on December 26. He promised to learn 200 words in Malay before leaving, but then changed his mind. At the presentation of his three-volume book Men Kyrgyzmyn, Azimbek Beknazarov stated that it was not necessary to know the language of the host country. «I have to speak my native language. I am a representative of the Kyrgyz people, therefore I must know our traditions and customs in order to adequately represent the country and introduce the Malays to the Kyrgyz culture and establish friendly relations between the two states,» he said.

The new diplomat also does not intend to attract investments.

«Investments are not attracted by the Ambassador, but by the Government. This is not my business,» Azimbek Beknazarov told reporters before his departure.