Azimbek Beknazarov presents his book

Presentation of another book by Azimbek Beknazarov «Men Kyrgyzmyn» took place in Bishkek. The 800-page work, according to the author, tells about the political events of 1986-2020.

According to Beknazarov, the book describes the period of Absamat Masaliev’s reign, the first president Askar Akayev’s rise to power, his political and economic reforms, emergence of a democratic movement in Kyrgyzstan, work of the legendary Parliament and much more.

«The last part of the book tells about assumption of power by Sooronbai Jeenbekov, discord between him and Almazbek Atambayev, the failed mutiny of the former head of state, kurultai of a stable People’s Council, its Committee for Execution of Decisions and its activities in general,» the author stressed.

Azimbek Beknazarov noted that the book would be useful to students who study politics and law, as well as those who are interested in the history of Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, Azimbek Beknazarov was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Malaysia.
