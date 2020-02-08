12:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, February 8

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 37, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 9 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/143031/
views: 72
Print
Related
Air pollution level still high throughout Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality
Road map to improve air quality in capital presented in Bishkek
Nationwide environmental monitoring network to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 12 times in Ak-Orgo area
Popular
52 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 52 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region
Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in passenger plane crash in Istanbul Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in passenger plane crash in Istanbul
Center for abandoned children to be closed down in Bishkek Center for abandoned children to be closed down in Bishkek
8 February, Saturday
12:02
People’s kurultai with Azimbek Beknazarov takes place in Bishkek People’s kurultai with Azimbek Beknazarov takes place i...
11:57
Kyrgyzstan joins UN educational trends
11:39
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
11:32
Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov sues Government of Kyrgyzstan
11:14
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek