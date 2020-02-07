15:04
Kyrgyzstan to develop new rules for use of names of Manas epic heroes

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan will develop amendments to the decree on the use of names and phrases from the epic of Manas. The decision was made today at a meeting of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.

Minister Azamat Zhamankulov noted that on the basis of the Law on the Epic of Manas, a resolution was adopted that allows the use of the names of its heroes in five cases.

The Ministry of Culture was instructed to develop a new list within a month, which would indicate the inadmissibility of giving alcoholic drinks the names of the heroes of the epic.
