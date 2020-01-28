12:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New virus in China: Scientists develop online map to track situation

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA has developed an interactive map of spread of coronavirus. Afisha Daily reports.

It helps to monitor the statistics of cases of the infection with a fatal outcome, the number of infected and recovered patients in real time.

Judging by the map, 2,794 cases of coronavirus infection have been currently confirmed. Most of the patients — 2,737 — are in mainland China. Eight cases were detected in Hong Kong and Thailand, six — in Macau and five — in the United States. In total, carriers of the virus are in 15 countries and regions. At least 80 deaths from pneumonia, caused by the coronavirus, and 54 cases of recovery have been registered.

The online map uses data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and disease control centers in China, the USA and Europe.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.
link: https://24.kg/english/141790/
views: 136
Print
Related
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
New virus in China: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline
New virus in China: Fifteen Kyrgyzstanis stay in Wuhan
New virus in China: Kyrgyzstan gets ready for its possible appearance in country
New virus in China: Death toll rises to 80 people
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
28 January, Tuesday
11:44
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
11:15
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
11:02
New virus in China: Scientists develop online map to track situation
10:37
Traffic movement to be limited on Bishkek-Osh road due to avalanche triggering
10:29
Earthquake in Turkey: Death toll rises to 40 people
27 January, Monday
17:58
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China