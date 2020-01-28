New virus in China: Scientists develop online map to track situation

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA has developed an interactive map of spread of coronavirus. Afisha Daily reports.

It helps to monitor the statistics of cases of the infection with a fatal outcome, the number of infected and recovered patients in real time.

Judging by the map, 2,794 cases of coronavirus infection have been currently confirmed. Most of the patients — 2,737 — are in mainland China. Eight cases were detected in Hong Kong and Thailand, six — in Macau and five — in the United States. In total, carriers of the virus are in 15 countries and regions. At least 80 deaths from pneumonia, caused by the coronavirus, and 54 cases of recovery have been registered.

The online map uses data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and disease control centers in China, the USA and Europe.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.