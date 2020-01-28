10:38
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an extended working meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev with participation of the leadership of the Presidential Administration, some members of the Government, heads of several state bodies. One issue on the agenda was discussed — situation in connection with the coronavirus spreading in the territory of the People’s Republic of China and in some countries of the world.

According to the presidential press service, they discussed measures taken by officials to prevent entry of the virus into the republic.

Information was provided by the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nuran Niyazaliev, Director of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Kalysbek Zhumakanov.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov was informed that no cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the country, the epidemiological situation was under control. Check with the help of thermal imagers is carried out by specialists of sanitary-quarantine points at the checkpoints of the republic.

According to official figures, there are 4,614 students from the Kyrgyz Republic in China, 14 of whom are in Wuhan. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in China maintains constant contact with them.

The head of state stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the country. He called for strengthening all necessary preventive measures, noted the importance of constantly informing the country’s population about the current situation in order to prevent spread of false information.

Personal responsibility of heads of relevant state bodies for implementation of preventive measures in specific areas of work was especially noted.
