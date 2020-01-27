New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended

All appropriate measures are taken to prevent and detect the disease. Not a single fact of coronavirus infection has been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Thermal imagers are used at all the checkpoints, located on the border with the PRC, and at international airports to determine the symptoms of the disease. Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Damir Sagynbaev said during inspection of the checkpoint at Manas International Airport and Akzhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

It is known that a Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Almambet Saliev conducted the similar check at Tokmak-Avtodorozhny, Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny and Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoints.

«We checked the status of the sanitary quarantine points in terms of preparedness for prevention and detection of the disease, which is spreading in China. I can definitely say that not a single fact of coronavirus infection has been registered throughout the country,» he said.

Almambet Saliev noted that reinforced sanitary-quarantine points have been deployed since January 1 in Bishkek and throughout the republic, which operate at checkpoints bordering the PRC, at Manas and Osh airports.

All checkpoints bordering China have been closed since January 23.

Since January 24, all flights between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC have been stopped. The flight to Urumqi is closed until January 31.

Damir Sagynbaev said that an emergency response center has been created under the Ministry of Health, which monitors the situation throughout the country round the clock. Information is hourly provided from each checkpoint on the status of citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus left for Beijing to meet with the Chinese government and health experts on the spread of the new type of coronavirus. He announced this on Twitter.

In late December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. It has been previously found out that the causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus — 2019-nCoV.