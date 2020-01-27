New virus in China: Fifteen Kyrgyzstanis stay in Wuhan

As of today, 15 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in the Chinese Wuhan city, where an outbreak of coronavirus was registered. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Niyazaliev told at a government meeting today.

According to him, in total, about 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan lived in the city. They are mostly students. But most of them left the city on vacation for the regions of Kyrgyzstan or China. At the same time, the Chinese authorities reported about 15 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are still in the city.

«Including 14 of them are students, and one person is engaged in entrepreneurial activity. We keep direct contact with them. We communicate every day, give advice. They tell us about the state of their health and what is happening in the city. There are no those infected with the virus among our citizens. Citizens turn to the media, in order they give accurate information about this disease, because relatives are worried,» Nurlan Niyazaliev said.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that the Government was ready to help with purchase of tickets and return to Kyrgyzstan to those, who want to leave China.