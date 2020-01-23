14:13
Memory of Our Victory photo contest launched in Kyrgyzstan

Memory of Our Victory photo contest started in Kyrgyzstan. Official page of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek on Facebook says.

The photo contest is held from January 20 to March 25, 2020. Young citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, permanently residing in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, not younger than 14 years old and not older than 19 years old, can participate in it.

The winner will get a trip to Russia as part of Rossotrudnichestvo educational program «Hello, Russia!» in August 2020.

«Photographs should depict the feat of the heroes of the peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan during the Great Patriotic War, veterans, homefront workers, commanders and soldiers, great-grandchildren of veterans. Photo must be unique and belong to participant of the contest,» the organizers say.

The terms and conditions of the competition are available at the link.
