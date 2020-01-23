12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution level in some Bishkek districts dangerous to health

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, January 23:

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/141341/
views: 50
Print
Related
Air pollution level extremely exceeded in some districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some districts of Bishkek
Air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level repeatedly exceeded in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
Prime Minister concerned about air pollution in Bishkek
Air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
23 January, Thursday
12:37
Memory of Our Victory photo contest launched in Kyrgyzstan Memory of Our Victory photo contest launched in Kyrgyzs...
12:29
Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan resigns
12:22
New virus death toll in China rises to 17 people
12:04
Air pollution level in some Bishkek districts dangerous to health
11:59
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution not plead guilty