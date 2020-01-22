Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan fines 7 TV channels

The Department of Information and Communications at the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan fined seven television channels. Press service of the department reported.

The department explained that 55 TV and radio organizations digitally broadcast in Kyrgyzstan. Last year, unscheduled and planned inspections were conducted, as a result of which 59 instructions were issued.

The planned inspections touched 21 television companies. At least seven television channels were fined 46,000 soms each for violation of the Article 8 of the Law of Kyrgyzstan on Television and Radio Broadcasting, that is, for non-observance of the proper volume of programs and broadcasts of domestic production and in the state language.

NBT, OOBA TV, Ya, NTV KG, Channel 8, Ren TV, Russia RCT were fined.

Rent TV paid the fine. NBT, NTV KG and Ya TV channels did not agree with the decision of the department. In addition, management of NTV KG sent an administrative complaint to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism about abolition of the fine. But the ministry’s commission refused it.

The department is preparing a package of documents for imposing a fine on Semeiniy + Domashniy, Two Zero. Friday, Echo of Manas channels.

Instructions were issued to the channels Keremet, Channel 7, Semeiniy, TNT Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, 24 TV and KTRK Balastan for the similar violations. If the media do not eliminate the violations, they will also be fined.

The department recalled that experts annul licenses of the television channels that received permission to broadcast, but did not do this for more than a month through the court. There are more than 30 of them.

In addition, as the Ministry of Culture told, most of the TV channels do not comply with the laws on advertising and the copyright and related rights, using «pirated» products, as well as interrupting illegal movie production by commercial advertising.

Following the results of violations in the field of copyright and related rights, the department sent requests to television and radio organizations to submit documents permitting broadcasting of the films on the air of television channels in Kyrgyzstan. All the materials were sent to the State Agency of Antimonopoly Regulation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further proceedings.