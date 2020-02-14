Detention of Shirin Aitmatova’s husband extended until April

The term of detention of a husband of Shirin Aitmatova, Syrgak Kenzhebaev, was extended. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The court ruling dated February 13 extended the period of detention of Syrgak Kenzhebaev until April 20 in the pretrial detention center 1.

Recall, the husband of Umut 2020 activist Shirin Aitmatova was detained on December 20, 2019 at the Almaty airport. Syrgak Kenzhebaev is a defendant in two criminal cases on fraud. The investigation is being carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.