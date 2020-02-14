14:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Detention of Shirin Aitmatova’s husband extended until April

The term of detention of a husband of Shirin Aitmatova, Syrgak Kenzhebaev, was extended. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The court ruling dated February 13 extended the period of detention of Syrgak Kenzhebaev until April 20 in the pretrial detention center 1.

Recall, the husband of Umut 2020 activist Shirin Aitmatova was detained on December 20, 2019 at the Almaty airport. Syrgak Kenzhebaev is a defendant in two criminal cases on fraud. The investigation is being carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
link: https://24.kg/english/143635/
views: 49
Print
Related
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova remanded in custody until February 20
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
14 February, Friday
14:26
Detention of Shirin Aitmatova’s husband extended until April Detention of Shirin Aitmatova’s husband extended until...
14:12
Ambassador Azimbek Beknazarov leaves for Malaysia
14:01
Date of opening of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia announced
13:46
Over 7,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
13:39
Car crashes into apartment building in Bishkek