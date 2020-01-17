14:22
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Italy

Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova won a gold medal at Matteo Pellicone International Women’s Wrestling Tournament on January 16. The United World Wrestling reports.

The competitions are held in Rome (Italy). Tynybekova competed in the weight category of 62 kilograms: she defeated Jia Long (China) in the 1/8 finals, then defeated Macy Ellen Kilti (USA) in the quarterfinals, and Kayla Colin Kyoko Miracle (USA) in the semifinals. In the decisive battle, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated a Russian Lyubov Ovcharova.

This is the second victory of Aisuluu Tynybekova in five days. She previously won a gold medal in Turkey. Both tournaments were a stage of her preparation for the Olympic Games.
