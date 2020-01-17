Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Italy

The competitions are held in Rome (Italy). Tynybekova competed in the weight category of 62 kilograms: she defeated Jia Long (China) in the 1/8 finals, then defeated Macy Ellen Kilti (USA) in the quarterfinals, and Kayla Colin Kyoko Miracle (USA) in the semifinals. In the decisive battle, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated a Russian Lyubov Ovcharova.
This is the second victory of Aisuluu Tynybekova in five days. She previously won a gold medal in Turkey. Both tournaments were a stage of her preparation for the Olympic Games.